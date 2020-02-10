Advertisement

Cue “Running” by No Doubt: the original Sabrina Spellman and Harvey Kinkle still live on. Melissa Joan Hart documented a reunion of Sabrina the Teenage Witch on Instagram and shared a photo on Sunday with her former Sabrina co-stars Nate Richert, Soleil Moon Frye, Elisa Donovan, Alimi Ballard, Trevor Lissauer, Jenna Leigh Green, China Shavers, Curtis Andersen and Tara Strong. Although the photo itself is Aunt Zelda, Aunt Hilda and Salem-less, the reunion is nevertheless enchanting for fans of the show.

“Last night a #woohoo was quite a night! “100 members of our cast and crew came together for an informal meeting place and recalled all the things of the 90s, Magic and filling the gaps in the past 17 years.” In one of the various reunion hash tags, Hart wrote: “#harveyandsabrinaforever.”

A coming of age comedy that followed a teenage witch while navigating her magical powers with the help of her eccentric witch aunts, Sabrina the Teenage Witch walked on ABC for seven seasons between 1996 and 2003 and later on the WB. Based on the eponymous Archie Comics, the TV series produced three films: Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Sabrina Down Under and Sabrina in Rome.

In October 2018, Netflix debuted a spin-off from Sabrina the Teenage Witch entitled Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. From Riverdale maker Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the Netflix adaptation follows Mad Men alum Kiernan Shipka as the titular teenage witch in a much darker story that sharpens the horror and the occult. The show is currently in the third season.

The Aguirre-Sacasa version is in stark contrast to the original show. In an interview with Insider last April, Hart revealed that the modification of Netflix is ​​not really her brew. “It’s much darker and more satanic and sexy than ours, so it’s a very different kind of show,” Hart said. “I think it’s aimed at many more millennial and younger generations. It’s not something I’m going to look at (or something) I’m looking at now.”

The original Sabrina cast has reflected the same feelings. In a fun segment for Netflix in 2018, Hart, Richert (Harvey Kinkle), Carolina Rhea (Aunt Hilda) and Beth Broderick (Aunt Zelda) have been reunited to view the new version and respond to some of the more frightening moments. “It’s really scary,” says Broderick in the clip. “I don’t think I can see it alone.”

