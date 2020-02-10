Advertisement

MOSCOW – A Russian military court on Monday sentenced seven members of a leftist youth group to terrorist charges and sentenced them to up to 18 years in prison in a case invented by human rights groups.

A three-judge panel of the court in Penza, West Russia found the members of the Set (Network) group guilty of participating in a terrorist organization and the illegal arms trade. Defense lawyers said they would appeal the verdict.

Some of the defendants initially pleaded guilty, but later claimed to have made false confessions under torture.

The Russian authorities accused the group members of preparing to carry out terrorist attacks during the Russian presidential election in March 2018 and to host the World Cup in the same year.

Investigators accused the activists of illegally buying weapons and explosives and carrying out training exercises to overthrow the government.

Human rights defenders and Russian opposition members have accused the Federal Security Service (FSB), the KGB’s main successor, of inventing the case.

Alexei Navalny, Russia’s leading opposition figure, condemned the court’s verdict as “terrible,” saying, “The testimony of a fictional terrorist organization was extorted from torture.”

The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskow, questions the case on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a review to determine whether the investigation that led to the criminal charges was conducted in compliance with the law. Peskov would not comment on the court’s verdict.

