When David Johnson, who ran into his back, left Tennessee to join the Florida state staff, the largest UT connection with Memphis was broken.

Johnson coached two seasons in Memphis under Mike Norvell and made many connections in the area. Those connections were the key to Tennessee’s ability to get five Memphis players into their 2020 recruitment class.

Full head coach Jeremy Pruitt recently hired former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long as an analyst for his staff. Long coached at Memphis in 2016, so he would provide a strong Memphis connection for Tennessee (although he would not be a recruiter on the road).

Although Long may be important for the Vols’ band with Memphis, he is not the most important “recruiter of Memphis” in Knoxville.

That would reduce Eric Gray, who had just finished his real freshman season in Tennessee.

Gray is a charismatic child from Memphis who is nearby with many recruits from the region.

For example, Cameron Miller from 2022 is friends with Gray and has recently visited Tennessee.

Full of legacy Dallas Hayden, also a member of recruitment class 2022, is another Memphis resident who is friends with Gray and has recently been to Tennessee.

Having Gray on campus to hang out with Memphis recruits can be huge in Tennessee’s efforts to dominate the western part of the state.

The Vols certainly have a Memphis flair in the selection now that was not present in previous years.

To compete for the SEC East division titles, Tennessee will have to land elite talent from Memphis. There just isn’t a good route map to win in the SEC East without the Vols owning Memphis.

The rise of Eric Gray as a major player for Tennessee, combined with his outgoing personality and Memphis connections, could make him one of the most important recruiters of the Vols in the coming seasons.

