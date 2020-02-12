Advertisement

Portland Trail Blazers (25-30, ninth in the Western Conference) versus Memphis Grizzlies (27-26, eighth in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. European summer time

LINE: Grizzlies -4.5; over / under is 236

The bottom line: Memphis welcomes Portland with the goal of extending its streak of three home wins.

The grizzlies are 17-16 in Western Conference games. Memphis leads the Western Conference with an average of 7.0 assists per game, led by Ja Morant.

The trail blazers are between 15 and 22 against opponents of the Western Conference. Portland is eighth in the NBA, scoring 113.6 points per game while shooting 45.7 percent.

Matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the two teams this season.

TOP PERFORMER: Jaren Jackson Jr. leads the grizzlies with 2.6 made 3 hands and an average of 17.3 points, while shooting 39.9 percent from a distance. Kyle Anderson shoots 60.8 percent and has averaged 7.2 points for Memphis’ last 10 games.

Hassan Whiteside leads the trail blazer with 14.1 rebounds and an average of 15.7 points. Damian Lillard averaged 37.4 points and 5.2 rebounds, while shooting 50.4 percent for Portland in the last 10 games.

LAST 10 MATCHES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 110.6 points, 45.5 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.8 blocks per game, while 48.5 percent are shot off the field. Your opponents averaged 108.8 points on 42.4 percent shooting.

Trail blazers: 6-4, an average of 121 points, 44 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game, while 49.1 percent are shot out of the field. Your opponents shot an average of 120.8 points at 47.4 percent.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Justise Winslow: out (back), Grayson Allen: out (hip).

Trail blazer: Nassir Little: day after day (ankle), Jusuf Nurkic: out (broken leg), Mario Hezonja: day after day (ankle), Zach Collins: out (shoulder), Rodney Hood: out for the season (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using Data Skrive technology and Sportradar data.

