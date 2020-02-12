Advertisement

Left-wing actress Bette Midler reported on Twitter on Tuesday and detonated at the Democrats for allegedly being “too damn polite” to President Donald Trump, whom the actress described as a “fascist” and “dictator”.

“Democrats have learned nothing damned,” Midler tweeted her 1.8 million followers on Tuesday evening. “This guy is a fascist, a dictator, and you have to tighten up your game.”

“You’re too damn polite!” Added the freak show actress. “This is a bloody sport for the GOP and they play dirty. Men like to kill themselves! Get in the ring !! “

– Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 12, 2020

While Midler didn’t clarify what she was referring to by asking Democrats to “get in the ring” and “blood sport” with the GOP, the actress’s previous tweets showed her outrage at the recent Department of Justice reports ( DOJ) is reportedly planning to reduce its original sentencing recommendation for the President’s longtime confidant, Roger Stone.

In another tweet, released less than an hour before their last meltdown, Midler accused the DOJ of intervening in the Stone case to find the so-called “Roger Dirty Tricks Stone” guilty.

Concern that Democrats were “too damn polite” wasn’t the only thing that actress Loose Women has recently involved in a Twitter tirade.

Last week, Midler complained that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) hadn’t broken her copy of President Trump’s speech on the state of the Union into “small, tiny, tiny pieces” and threw it back in his face.

“Too bad Nancy didn’t tear this speech into tiny pieces and tossed the blizzard of lies right into his face!” Midler tweeted last week in an obvious reaction to the representative’s spokeswoman tearing up her copy of the president Speech at the end of his speech on the state of the Union.

