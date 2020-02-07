Advertisement

LOS ANGELES – Jessica Mendoza will no longer work at ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” or the New York Mets front office after signing a contract with the network.

ESPN announced on Friday that Mendoza would act as an analyst for midweek games and appear on various network shows such as SportsCenter and Baseball Tonight.

Mendoza’s increased appearances at ESPN have prompted her to step down as a baseball operations advisor to Mets and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen. She was hired as a Mets advisor last March.

Mendoza joined ESPN in 2007 as a softball analyst and college football side consultant. She has been an MLB analyst since 2015 and was part of the “Sunday Night Baseball” booth for four seasons. Her roles in the network and the Mets have been the subject of discussion since the end of last season.

“I have always prioritized my growth and these new opportunities will allow me to expand my broadcasting career and challenge myself at the same time,” said Mendoza in a baseball statement, “and I will spend my time with our great crew that was like a family , miss.”

Mendoza’s double roles had drawn attention and caused friction. The Los Angeles Dodgers banished them from their clubhouse last season and once in the postseason because of their position with the Mets. She also attracted attention last month when she said on an ESPN show that pitcher Mike Fiers should have gone to Major League Baseball before telling a journalist that the Houston Astros used a camera to steal signs.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said during the owner’s gatherings this week that he would not be comfortable if Mendoza and the former Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez were both team workers and broadcasters.

“It is a topic that is being discussed internally,” he said. “It caused a lot of complications, not just with this particular incident or with comments, but in general.”

As part of her new role, Mendoza will be the only analyst for a package of weekday games and will be at the booth for ESPN Radio’s coverage of the World Series and post-season games. In addition, Mendoza will have numerous studio appearances in “SportsCenter”, “Baseball Tonight” and other ESPN studio shows as well as in “E: 60”.

Mendoza, who was inducted into the National Softball Hall of Fame last year, will continue to be the lead analyst for ESPN’s coverage of the Women’s College World Series and of the Tokyo Olympics. She was four times All-American in the first team at Stanford and won gold (2004) and silver (2012) medals at the Olympic Games with the USA. In December 2018, she signed a multi-year extension with ESPN.

“We are proud that Jessica, one of our most talented and well-known commentators, will continue to break new ground with ESPN in the coming years,” said Norby Williamson, executive vice president of production at ESPN.

ESPN is trying to complete the rest of its MLB coverage plans for this season. Alex Rodriguez and Matt Vasgersian are starting the last year of their ESPN contracts, but the only certainty at the moment is that Rodriguez will be on Sunday Night Baseball again.

