Grey’s Anatomy will have multiple storylines that go along to the February 20 episode – and the possible love triangle with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) and Cormac (Richard Flood) is just one of them.

But it seems that Meredith gets along well with “McWidow,” as Cristina called him, just as DeLuca is irritated that she is taking over the case of Suzanne (Sarah Rafferty). Unfortunately, Gray Sloan’s doctors still don’t know what’s wrong with her. Will diagnostics genius, Dr. Riley (Shoshannah Stern) – DeLuca bringing her in from UCSF in the episode of February 13 – be able to figure it out with Meredith?

Also in “A Diagnosis” Jackson (Jesse Williams), Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Jo (Camilla Luddington) are working on a couple injured in a bear attack, and Levi (Jake Borelli) gets injured when Nico (Alex Landi) doesn’t want that he met his parents.

Click through the gallery above for a look at Meredith and Cormac, Meredith and DeLuca, the patients, a Crossover Station 19 and more.

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursday, 9 / 8c, ABC

