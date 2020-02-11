Advertisement

Sprint (S) – Get Report shares rose more than 70% on Tuesday, rising to news that there will be a green light for the merger with T-Mobile (TMU) – Get the report. The T-Mobile share gained more than 11% on that day.

A judge approved the $ 26 billion merger and decided that it is unlikely to affect competition. A race with three companies emerged when the duo joined the telecommunications giants AT & T (T) – Get Report and Verizon (VZ) – Get the report.

Advertisement

The deal had been going on for a long time and doubts crept into the minds of investors that it would be approved. But these doubts are now being cleared up.

The move brings both stocks to a new 52-week high, making Sprint a perfect choice as Real Money stock of the day. Let’s look at the diagrams.

Trade T-Mobile shares

Weekly chart of T-Mobile shares.

Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

While doubts persisted, Sprint stock fell to new 52-week lows earlier this month. However, investors in T-Mobile stocks didn’t seem to be worried as the stocks hit new highs just last week.

Although the stocks were on the upswing, the T-Mobile share encountered a possible resistance between $ 83 and $ 85. This worry quickly subsided, and stocks burst above that level and tore channel resistance (blue line).

The stocks broke through $ 95 on Tuesday, but are pulling back a bit from these highs. What now? I want to see if T-Mobile stock can reach $ 100.

The stocks have been consolidating for several months and are trading below $ 85. With this week’s rise, investors can see that momentum is clearly going to be favored by the bulls. The MACD value also says this (blue circle).

If stocks cannot grow to $ 100, investors need to look for a pullback. Let’s see if the TMUS stock can hold above $ 90 and the back of the previous channel resistance. Below that, however, $ 85 will come back on the table.

Sprint stock chart.

Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

As for the sprint, some of its most important levels are shown in the weekly overview above. The bulls now want the stock price to stay above the $ 7.90 to $ 8 level. That was a big resistance in 2019. Now it would be encouraging to see that it stays north of this zone.

Below $ 7.90 and technically, the $ 6.50 range is key. This has not only been a key area in recent years, but the 200-week and 50-week averages are also nearby.

Keep in mind that this is an M&A situation, so the merger and fluctuations in stock prices will affect each other. In any case, these are the levels you need to know.

Advertisement