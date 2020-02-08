Advertisement

German Chancellor Angela Merkel rescued her fragile government coalition on Saturday with the resignation of two officials, including a deputy minister, who had joined a regional election in extreme right-wing elections.

The surprising election of Thomas Kemmerich as prime minister of the state in Thuringia with the help of MPs from the extreme right-wing AfD on Wednesday shattered a political taboo in Germany, where regular parties vowed never to work with the anti-Islam, anti-immigrant party.

On Saturday, Merkel fired Christian Hirte, the government commissioner for East Germany and a deputy minister after congratulating Kemmerich on his success.

At the same time, Kemmerich also came under pressure.

“I immediately announce my resignation as Prime Minister of Thuringia,” said Kemmerich of the business-friendly free democrats, one of the smaller parties in Germany.

Merkel said at a press conference in South Africa on Thursday that the election result from Thuringia was “unforgivable and therefore the result must be reversed”.

Kemmerich was elected prime minister of the state with the support of not only regional representatives of Merkel’s conservative CDU party, but also of the extreme right-wing alternative to AfD.

A third official has said he will resign in May while Merkel is struggling to support her thin coalition with center-left Social Democrats (SPD).

German media said the SPD had demanded Kemerich’s resignation as a condition to remain in the coalition that met in Berlin on Saturday.

After the meeting, the coalition partners called for a new vote in Thuringia.

Many in Germany oppose the alternative to the anti-immigrant positions of Germany (AfD) Photo: AFP / JENS SCHLUETER

“For political legitimacy, coalition partners are convinced that regardless of the election of a new prime minister, new elections must take place in Thuringia,” a joint statement said after the meeting.

The third coalition partner, who also supported the statement, is the Bavarian partner of the CDU, the CSU.

The three parties repeated Merkel by calling the regional vote in Thuringia “unforgivable”.

Kemmerich won with one vote election over incumbent Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow from the far-left Die Linke party.

On Friday, regional CDU leader Mike Mohring said he would resign in May after party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer disregarded pleading not to vote alongside the AfD.

The Thuringia fiasco was a humiliating blow to Kramp-Karrenbauer, often known for her initials AKK, who is considered Merkel’s chosen heir, but has struggled to assert herself since she replaced Merkel as CDU leader in 2018 .

“AKK seems helpless” as her authority is increasingly undermined, wrote the mass circulation that Bild wrote daily in a destructive review.

The prospects of Kramp-Karrenbauer to replace Merkel as a Chancellor as soon as she bows in 2021 to “hang on a thread”, it added.

The regional CDU relocation was also surprising, given that Merkel is the main target of criticism from the AfD for having established more than one million asylum seekers in Germany in 2015-16.

Thuringia is also the German state where the party of Adolf Hitler, the NSDAP, started its march to power, in particular because of alliances with conservatives.

