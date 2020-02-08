Advertisement

A bottle found by seaweed harvesters off the BC coast. in the summer of 2019 contained a poem in Indonesian.

“Mom, I’m sorry I made you cry. Mom, I’m sorry I’m not the good kid you wished for. Mom I love you.”

A mysterious message in a bottle, found this summer near Haida Gwaii by a group of seaweed harvesters, has turned out to be a poem for a mother.

The lines written in Indonesian express grief and regret:

“Mom, I’m sorry I didn’t listen to your advice even though I know it’s the best,” the poem begins.

“Mom, I’m sorry I’m ashamed of what you do, even though I know you work hard for me and never complain. I’m just a thankless child.”

A group of seaweed harvesters came across the bottle near Haida Gwaii in summer 2019, the UBC forest student Nikki Saadat Postmedia said in an email.

“I have a friend who speaks Bahasa Indonesia and he translated the note for me,” she said.

The note was found by Dafne Isadoro Romero, the owner of the North Pacific kelp. It was translated by Emilio Valeri.

Saadat considered the poem particularly important when Valentine’s Day was approaching and described it as a “love poem about mothers”.

It is not the first time that a bottle with a message has been found on the Pacific coast. In 2013, a Courtenay man came across one of the oldest messages in a bottle that were suspected at the time.

Steve Thurber, 53, noticed the green glass bottle with the rusty cap lying in a sand dune near Schooners Cove. He could see an envelope signed by Earl Willard on September 29, 1906. The envelope said that Willard had thrown the bottle into the ocean on a steamship Rainier from San Francisco to Bellingham, Wash, for 76 hours.

According to the Guinness World Records website, the oldest bottle mail in 2018 was found in Australia. It was in a gin bottle that was thrown overboard by the captain of a German ship in 1886.

