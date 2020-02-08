Advertisement

This picture, provided by RCMP, shows damage to police vehicles by metal spikes at the protest site, where people stand against a natural gas pipeline on the territory of the Wet’suwet’en nation.

RCMP / PNG

SMITHERS – RCMP say several of their vehicles have been damaged by metal spikes at the protest site where people stand against a natural gas pipeline in the Wet’suwet’en nation.

Mounties said the vehicles were damaged when they entered a judge restricted zone on Friday evening.

Police have tried to remove demonstrators from the restricted area after the B.C. Supreme Court.

A map showing the route of the Coastal GasLink project from a December 16, 2019 project update released by Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project and TC Energy.

PNG

Four people were arrested by RCMP on Friday when demonstrators continued to have access to the site and organized blockades.

According to Mounties, the blockades have disrupted the transfer of arrested people to a nearby police station and the exit of vehicles working on the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

As a result of the vehicle damage, RCMP stated that the access control point would be temporarily moved to the 4 km mark on the Morice West Forest Service Road to ensure safety for travelers and to limit the measures taken by those who would do articles …. “

Leaders, industry and media continue to have access to the 27 km mark of the road.

Enforcement began earlier this week after the provincial government and First Nation’s hereditary chiefs failed to reach talks to de-escalate the dispute.

David Pfeiffer, President of Coastal GasLink, said the company has support from all 20 elected indigenous governments along the pipeline path and will advance its blueprint.

Amnesty International said in a statement that it was deeply concerned about Friday’s reports that RCMP officials had threatened to arrest journalists for taking photos and documenting police activities on the territory.

“These journalists had every right to be there and to document the events in the Wet’suweten area without imminent arrest. In times of increasing tensions, concerns about human rights violations and the use of police violence, the media are vital, ”said Alex Neve, Secretary General of Amnesty International Canada.

Demonstrators in cities across the country have spoken out against the pipeline, including in Ontario, where demonstrators have stopped rail traffic east of Toronto.

