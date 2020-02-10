Advertisement

SPOKANE, Washington – Heavy metal band Metallica has renewed a scholarship program that will help students at Spokane Community College.

Last year, the band donated $ 100,000 to help more than 50 students pursuing careers and technical careers.

The band contributed $ 50,000 this year and SCC contributed another $ 50,000.

“Our goal with the Metallica Scholars initiative was to accomplish the purpose of the grant by focusing on our returning adult population,” said Kevin Brockbank, president of the SCC. “In addition to the more than 50 students that were directly supported by the Metallica Fellows, we believe that as a result of this project, well over 100 additional students are enrolled at SCC.”

SCC’s Metallica Scholars program focuses on helping adult elementary school students transition to a quarter of college credit classes.

The scholarship helps with tuition fees and books for the first quarter and can also help with expenses such as childcare, tools and transportation.

Nationwide, the foundation looked after over 700 students at 10 schools last year, with the graduation rate being 80 to 90 percent and job placement for graduates 95 percent.

