Survival horror shooter Metro Exodus will finally return to Steam next week after a year of almost epic exclusivity on PC.

Metro Exodus was first launched in February 2019 on Windows PCs, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The game was originally an exclusive epic and was released in the Microsoft Store just four months after launch.

Now, just before the one-year anniversary, 4A Games has officially announced that Metro Exodus will return to Steam on February 15, 2020. The game will be available at 00:00 CET, 5:00 GMT / UTC and 6:00 CET and AEDT.

Interestingly, the game should also be available on Steam at launch. However, once the epic exclusivity agreement was released, Metro Exodus was removed from Valve’s platform. Players who pre-ordered it on Steam continued to receive pre-orders and had access to all future updates and DLCs.

It is the year 2036.

A quarter of a century after the nuclear war, several thousand survivors devastated the earth in the tunnels of the subway.

They fought the poisoned elements, fought mutant beasts and paranormal horrors, and suffered the flames of the civil war.

But now, as an Artyom, you have to flee the subway and lead a group of Spartan Rangers on an incredible, cross-continent journey through post-apocalyptic Russia, looking for a new life in the East.

Metro Exodus is an epic, historic first-person shooter from 4A Games that combines deadly combat and stealth with exploration and survival horror in one of the most haunting game worlds ever created.

Explore the Russian wilderness in vast, non-linear plains and follow an exciting story that spans a whole year from spring through summer and autumn to the depths of the nuclear winter.

Inspired by the novels by Dmitry Glukhovsky, Metro Exodus Artyom’s story continues in the greatest Metro adventure to date.

Although no pre-orders are available, you can keep an eye on the Steam page for Metro Exodus using the link here. Alternatively, you can buy the game here in the Epic Games Store or here in the Microsoft Store. Metro Exodus is also included in the Xbox Game Pass for PC.

