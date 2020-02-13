Although Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) and his men Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña) at the end of Narcos: Mexico killed season 1, there is a new proverbial sheriff in the city hoping to kill the DEA agent. avenge. Scoot McNairy plays Walt Breslin this season in Narcos: Mexico, which is aired to investigate Camarena’s brutal murder after he was unveiled as the serial narrator in the final of season 1. And while McNairy Collider in an interview told his character “loosely based on a real character,” Walt is largely fictional.

But although Walt is a composite character, a very real member of Operation Leyenda was a DEA agent named Hector Berrellez, who was recruited to perform the mission in January 1989, according to Charles Bowden and Molly Molloy’s three-part story in the Medium publication Matter. . Although Berrellez seemed to be higher in the food chain than the character of McNairy, their goal was the same: find out who had killed Kiki Camarena in February 1985.

Berrellez was a 42-year-old former murder commissioner when he was in charge of Operation Leyenda, according to LA Weekly. He had already worked undercover and spoke Spanish fluently, so his appointment only seemed natural. Berrellez and Camarena never met, by Medium, but they would speak on the phone about various cases prior to the Kiki murder. The agent received $ 3 million a year and a team of 20 agents, detailed the article, and was instructed to find witnesses in Camarena’s murder room.

Thanks to Netflix

Ernesto “Don Neto” Fonseca (played by Joaquín Cosio), Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) and Rafael Caro Quintero (Tenoch Huerta) were all convicted and imprisoned for their involvement in the death of Camaren, according to the BBC (in 2013, Quintero was released from prison). The most striking is that, according to the New York Times, Gallardo was captured in April 1989 and is still serving his sentence. For theatrical reasons, it seems that season 2 will shorten the timeline between the murder of Kiki and the capture of Gallardo.

However, Berrellez claims that the CIA was also involved in the death of his colleague. “The whole thing stinks and if you don’t leave, you stink too,” the former DEA agent recalled one of his witnesses telling him by LA Weekly. “Your own government killed Camarena.” Indeed, a Cuban CIA agent named Felix Rodríguez was reportedly present when Kiki was kidnapped and tortured, according to the same report. According to Matter, Rodriguez has denied any involvement in the Camarena murder.

Carlos Somonte / Netflix

However, it is unclear whether Narcos: Mexico season 2 will delve into these unconfirmed CIA rumors or not. In an interview with the MEAWW site, both Berrellez and Phil Jordan – the former director of the El Paso Intelligence Center of DEA – said that there were many factual inconsistencies in the Netflix series and claimed that Kiki was not involved in the Búfalo Marijuana fields , who saw the audience in season 1.

As for McNairy’s character bow this season, the Halt and Catch Fire actor Collider said in the same interview that he was already interested in Narcos. “I didn’t really want it to be a cat-and-mouse thing that Narcos has already done, with the DEA catching the man, after constantly chasing him,” McNairy said. “I wanted to encourage that.” He went further and said that the bow of his character in season 2 is not “such a cat and mouse pursuit”.

But although the character of McNairy is not so much based on Hector Berrellez, but on a composite of other DEA agents, one thing is certain: Walt Breslin is looking for blood.