MEXICO CITY – Mexicans no longer have to worry about where to park a Boeing Dreamliner when the government raffles the luxury presidential jet: the Air Force will keep it.

Nobody will win the $ 130 million Boeing 787 at the lottery raffle that will take place in the coming months.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced on Friday that a symbolic raffle will award a total of $ 100 million in prize money.

Twenty winners will share the same stake in the $ 100 million pot.

The government hopes to sell 6 million tickets for $ 25 a piece, which brings in $ 150 million. The rest of the money is used to keep the plane in flight while López Obrador tries to sell or rent it. All net proceeds would be used to purchase medical equipment.

López Obrador flies tourist class on commercial flights and considers the jet his predecessor bought for over $ 200 million to be wasteful.

The aircraft found no buyers after a year of sale on a U.S. runway, which incurred maintenance costs of approximately $ 1.5 million.

The jet is expensive to operate and is designed to carry only 80 people. The presidential suite has a bedroom and a private bathroom. Experts say it would be too expensive to rebuild a commercial aircraft that normally carries up to 300 passengers.

Previously, López Obrador had proposed exchanging the aircraft for US medical equipment or selling it to a group of business people as part of executive incentive programs. He also offered to rent it by the hour, hoping to repay the rest of the outstanding loans on the plane.

