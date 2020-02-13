A selective critical checklist of remarkable Thursday TV:

Young Sheldon (8 / 7c, CBS): Do you remember when “February Sweeps” was still one thing, and you could count on very special episodes from your favorite shows, often with special guest stars? The Big Bang Theory spin-off honors that tradition with the introduction of country legend Reba McEntire (whose own untitled sitcom was not slow) as June, the ex-wife of Coach Dale (Craig T. Nelson), who is Meemaw (Annie Potts) currently dating. After initial clumsiness, June and Meemaw started it and the report between McEntire and Potts shines. Especially when June looks at the former beauty of Meemaw, Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn). “You don’t have a type, do you?” she observes.

Narcos: Mexico (streaming on Netflix): the horrific crime drama returns for a second season and follows the roots of modern drug wars in the conflict between kingpin Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) and DEA agents on blood after the murder of undercover cop Kiki Camarena ( Michael Peña). Leading the American attack: Walt Breslin (Scoot McNairy), who is not above the rules when he is so deadly against an enemy.

Also launch on Netflix: Love is blind, the newest TV program to devalue romance by taking The Dating Game to the limit, in this case separating couples through an opaque barrier so that they get to know each other without ever seeing their potential partner. The drama starts when there is a proposal, they finally meet in real life, and then enter the real world again.

Star Trek: Picard (streaming on CBS All Access): It’s an old-home week for Trek fans, when Next Generation colleague Jonathan Frakes directs his former captain (Patrick Stewart) – and another familiar face appears on the photo before it’s over . “The man can’t even make a guilt trip without using a spaceship,” Raffi (Michelle Hurd) complains when Picard postpones their mission to Freecloud by stopping at Vashti, a planet that evokes painful personal memories from 14 years earlier when he helped Romulan refugees move before everything went wrong. He reunites with Elnor (Evan Evagora), a Romulan whom he knew as a boy and who has become exactly the type of warrior he needs in his team.

Impractical jokers (9 / 8c, truTV): The joke with the hidden camera has enough to celebrate when the jokers (Joe Gatto, James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn and Sal Vulcano) mark their 200th episode. First comes an hour of memories (“The First Hundred” and “The Second Hundred”), then at 10 / 9c, the actual 200th, which brings the boys to Hollywood. In L.A. they try to direct, hang out with Jay and Silent Bob (Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith) and give a big Tinseltown party.

Within Thursday TV: With Valentine’s Day in the air, CBS sitcoms play the dating game. On The Unicorn (8: 30/7: 30c), Wade (Walton Goggins) discovers that there are consequences for a bad date when daughter Natalie (Makenzie Moss) suffers after striking with the mother of one of her friends. And further mom (9 / 8c), Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy) turns to Christy (Anna Faris) for help in preparing her first date since the death of her husband … Women’s exchange is back on Paramount Network (9 / 8c), with a culture shock that follows when a strict Nigerian mother swaps places with an overwhelmed mother whose spoiled children go wild … Jesse Williams directs an episode of ABCs Grey’s Anatomy (9 / 8c), in which Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) gets the results of her paternity test, and Sarah Rafferty of Suits continues her role as Suzanne, a patient with a mysterious incurable disease … UMC (Urban Movie Channel), now part of AMC Networks presents a romantic episode with six episodes Stuck with you, starring Timon Kyle Durrett (Queen Sugar) and Tammy Townsend (K.C. Undercover) as a celebrity couple whose private life leaves much to be desired.