Although most of the characters in Narcos: Mexico are based on real people, information – and photos – of these real drug lords is little and far between. Fortunately, there are a few photos of the Narcos: Mexico characters to give the audience a historical context when Season 2 premieres on Thursday, February 13.

The central villain in Narcos: Mexico so far was Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna), who tortured and killed Kiki Camarena at the end of season 1. Gallardo (whose photo interested parties can see here) was eventually arrested by authorities in April 1989, according to the New York Times, and is still in prison.

In this coming season, the DEA must avenge the brutal murder of their fellow agent in what is known as Operation Leyenda. Scoot McNairy joins the season 2-cast as Walt Breslin, whose character is based on a composition of DEA agents investigating the death of Camarena. One of the most striking real-life agents in the case was Hector Berrellez, who, according to LA Weekly, was recruited to lead Operation Leyenda in January 1989.

Here are some of the Narcos: Mexico cast together with their real-life inspirations.

Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán (Alejandro Edda)

El Chapo has not yet come to power in Narcos: Mexico, but he is currently considered the most notorious member of the Sinaloa cartel – overshadowing his former boss, Gallardo – and has escaped from prison several times. In February 2019, El Chapo was finally sentenced to life imprisonment, according to Vice, and is now imprisoned in Florence, Colorado.

Isabella Bautista, based on Sandra Ávila Beltrán (Teresa Ruiz)

Although Isabella Bautista is a fictional character, she is probably based on Beltrán, who was an important Narcos player. Nicknamed the Queen of the Pacific, she was imprisoned for money laundering in 2007, according to the Guardian, before being released in 2015.

Pablo Acosta Villarreal (Gerardo Taracena)

Journalist Terrence Poppa wrote the book Drug Lord: A True Story: The Life and Death of a Mexican Kingpin in 1990, which focuses on Pablo Acosta. According to the author’s site, Acosta was business partners with Amado Carrillo Fuentes and smuggled cocaine across the US-Mexico border before his death in 1987.

Amado Carrillo Fuentes (José María Yazpik)

In July 1997, the Washington Post reported that Amada died during plastic surgery. The so-called “Lord of the Skies” was spent eight hours in a Santa Monica hospital, according to the article, to change its appearance.

“Amado Carrillo Fuentes was perhaps the most powerful drug trader in Mexico,” DEA administrator Thomas A. Constantine told the Post. “The disruption that will cause his death at Mexican drug trafficking organizations will be considerable.”

Mimi Webb Miller (Sosie Bacon)

Webb Miller is originally from Texas, according to a 2014 New York Times article, but in the 1970s she led horseback riding in Big Bend National Park, on the border between North Chihuahua and West Texas. Eventually Webb Miller became friends with Pablo Acosta and soon became romantically involved with him. “He was a bit like Kissinger,” she said, referring to the drug lord. “Not the prettiest man I’ve ever met, but a strong man with a lot of charisma.”

After he died in ’87, detailed the article, she fled the region. From 2014 Webb Miller divided her time between California, where she works as a casting director for commercials and leading tour groups in Terlingua.

Benjamín Arellano Félix (Alfonso Dosal)

Arellano Felix is ​​Gallardo’s cousin, according to the Guardian, and he and his brother Ramon took over when their uncle went to prison in ’89. He was arrested by the Mexican authorities in 2002, and in 2012, Benjamín committed racketeering and money laundering conspiracy, according to the Daily Mail, and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. In 2000, he was portrayed by Benicio del Toro in the film Traffic, the article said.

Hélmer “Pacho” Herrera (Alberto Ammann)

Enedina Arellano Félix (Mayra Hermosillo)

