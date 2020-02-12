MGM Resorts International (MGM) – Get Report said Wednesday that chairman and CEO Jim Murren plans to step down before his contract expires.

Murren, who has been Chairman and CEO since 2008, has a contract with the SEC until the end of 2021, according to company information. As part of the employment contract, Murren receives a base salary of $ 2 million per year with the option of bonuses up to 200% of his base salary and limited Receive allotments.

The company said Murren would continue to serve as chairman and CEO until a replacement CEO is named.

A board committee “works with a nationally recognized recruitment agency to promptly identify and evaluate candidates for the role of chief executive officer,” the company said.

“We have a solid leadership team and I am confident that they will work with my successor to continue the company’s growth and expansion course,” said Murren.

MGM stocks fell after the close and lost $ 1.62 or 4.8% $ 32.04. Shares rose 2.9% at the regular meeting.

In the broader markets, the S&P 500 index rose 21.70 points, or 0.65%, to close at a record 3,379.45.

The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 87.02 points, or 0.9%, to end at 9,725.96, another record.

Most major S&P 500 subsectors rose.

The energy sector rose 5.56 or 1.36% to 415.03.

The consumer staples sector remained unchanged at 659.83.

Among the key market indicators, 10-year US government bond yields rose 5 basis points to 1.63%.

West Texas intermediate oil rose $ 1.63, or 3.26%, to $ 51.57 a barrel.

Gold fell $ 1.15 or 0.07% to $ 1,566.80 an ounce.