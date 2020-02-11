Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Nunn and Olynyk were hung on the OKC Thunder

The heat could not resolve the short-term agreement with Italian

Gallinari can get warm again in the summer

The Miami Heat were able to add a number of key players, although they were unable to make a shooting game. Danilo Gallinari was generally regarded as another piece after Andre Iguodala’s trade, but nothing happened. Although the addition of the Italian would have given them more offense, the South Beach team has visibly improved in terms of talent.

Apart from Iguodala, the Heat also ended with Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill. Gone are Dion Waiters, Justise Winslow and James Johnson who were sent to the Memphis Grizzlies. Of the three, Waiter was waived, although an earlier report stated that the 28-year-old guard is attracting interest from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Gallinari would have been a valued addition to the heat, although failure was perhaps due to what Miami offered. Until now there was no word about who Pat Riley offered the Thunder. According to the Bleacher Report, the Heat would have offered Kendrick Nunn, Kelly Olynyk, Johnson and a few future choices for the Italian. But if the problem with the establishment of the trade seems to be, Miami has failed to reach an extension agreement during short talks.

Offering Nunn comes a bit of a surprise, given that the 24-year-old guard has performed well for the heat. This season Nunn has an average of 15.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 49 games per Basketball-Reference.com. The rookie is one of the supporting cast-supporting Jimmy Butler, so it’s a bit surprising to hear him involved in a possible exchange.

The case is different for Olynyk. The 28-year-old veteran squeezed well when he was summoned by head coach Erik Spoelstra. His contract, however, has become a concern for the heat. The Canadian is in the third of a four-year deal of $ 50 million and Miami seems far from satisfied that they get value for money.

Now that the NBA trade deadline has passed, the heat must be good. They are currently in fourth place in the NBA Eastern Conference with a profit loss record of 35-18. The pursuit for Gallinari may not have yielded favorable results, although Riley and the crew may try again this summer. Miami could then offer something else. For now it’s all about finding out how deep the heat can go in the upcoming NBA playoffs.

Italian Danilo Gallinari goes for the basket against Israëls D’or Fischer and Raviv Limonad during their 2015 EuroBasket 2015 round of 16 in the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d’Ascq near Lille, France, September 13, 2015. Photo : REUTERS / Benoit Tessier

