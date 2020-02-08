Advertisement

Have those Instagram photos of celebrities in the gym given you a boost of motivation? If you decided to eat better this year and start exercising more, you may not know where to start. How can you get back on track and start a fitness plan? How important is nutrition when it comes to shaping your ideal body?

Corey Calliet, personal trainer of actor Michael B. Jordan and trainer on Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian, talked with Showbiz Cheat Sheet about how you can start your fitness plan quickly so that you can feel better and look better. This is what he had to say.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: What inspired you to make fitness a part of your life?

Corey Calliet at the Creed II premiere in New York | John Lamparski / Getty Images

Corey Calliet: My story starts a little differently

than most people. When I started, it was around 2004 that I was interested in

fitness was not for health and nutritional benefits; it was to get a girl. I

wanted to look good, so I thought if I looked really good I would get her attention.

My reasons for being interested in health and fitness changed when I realized

what it did to my body. I became addicted to looking good and feeling good.

In 2008 I became a bodybuilder and I was so in love with

how I changed my body so quickly. And I realized for a long time that I was training

really hard, but my diet was not perfect. And I realized to get it

the perfect body or to look as good as you want, nutrition should be the most important key.

After I changed my diet, everything changed.

CS: Where do you start if you want to get fit after not training for years or months?

Corey Calliet | Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

CC: Start with nutrition first. You have to make it

make sure you eat correctly and drink and keep enough water

hydrated. You can train as much as you want, but if you don’t eat well, you do

never get the body you want. I think people tend to do it

things too drastic when they are just starting. Start taking classes

and train once a day. You don’t have to exercise two or three times a day,

trying to reach an unrealistic goal. Take the time to make it

changes.

CS: Do you have to work with a trainer when you are just starting out or is it better to exercise at home?

CC: I think most people start and stop nine out of ten times. I think it is good to hire a trainer so that someone can talk to you. They can tell you the right things and give you direction, so you don’t hurt yourself and just stop and don’t do it at all.

Michael B. Jordan in 2019 | Gabriel Maseda / NurPhoto via Getty Images

CS: What is part of a healthy diet?

CC: I absolutely love to balance my meals between carbohydrates, fats and proteins, and to eat between four and five small meals a day every four to three hours. When it comes to food, we can eat the chicken and rice and the vegetables, but I think the biggest part is when it comes to snacking.

People tend to eat too much, to where snacking goes from healthy to unhealthy, because it is too much. When I snack, I like almonds and trail mix. I have a few healthy snacks to keep myself motivated, where I don’t eat crazy things and lose what I try to achieve.

CS: Are cheat days OK and how often do you have to

them?

CC: I think you should earn a cheats day. If you’ve done that

have eaten badly all week, it is not necessary to have a cheat day

because you’ve had one every day. I think you should do everything

moderation. For example, if you train hard for six days, on the seventh day you

should be able to have a cheat meal. You can eat your favorite snacks, but

nothing that will be crazy where you are blown up and put you back,

but something where you reward yourself.

