(WASHINGTON) – At the height of the 2008 economic collapse, the then mayor of New York, Michael Bloomberg, said that the elimination of a discriminatory housing practice known as “redlining” was responsible for the attack.

“It all started when there was a lot of pressure on banks to grant loans to everyone,” said Bloomberg, now a democratic presidential candidate, at a forum organized by Georgetown University in September 2008. “Redlining, if you remember know, was the term where banks took whole neighborhoods and said, “People in these neighborhoods are poor, they won’t be able to pay off their mortgages, tell your sellers not to go into those areas.” “

He continued: “And then Congress got involved – local elected officials too – and said,” Oh, that’s not fair, these people should be able to get credit. “And once you pushed that way, banks started earning more and more loans where the credit of the person who bought the house was not as good as you would like.”

Bloomberg, a billionaire who built up an empire for media and financial services before turning to election politics, was right that the financial crisis was partly caused by banks that provided loans to borrowers who were unable to pay them back. But by attributing the meltdown to the elimination of redlining, a practice used by banks to discriminate against minority loans, Bloomberg appears to be accusing the policy of bringing equality to the housing market.

The term redlining comes from the “red lines” that would draw on a map in the financial sector to indicate areas that are not eligible for credit, often based on race.

“It is well documented that the 2008 crash was caused by unethical, predatory loans deliberately aimed at color communities,” said Debra Gore-Mann, president and CEO of the Greenlining Institute, a non-profit that works for racial and economic justice . “People of color were sold trick loans with exploding interest rates that were designed to shield them. Our communities of color and low-income communities were the victims of the crash, not the cause. “

Campaign spokesperson Stu Loeser said Bloomberg attacked “robbery loans” as mayor and, if elected as president, has a plan to “help another million black families buy a home and counteract the effects of redlining and the subprime mortgage crisis to go.”

The campaign also pointed to the efforts of Bloomberg’s private philanthropy to help other cities formulate policies that will help reduce the number of evictions. He promised in a speech in January to make a version of what he criticized in 2008: Ask lenders to update their credit scoring models, “because millions of black households do not have the credit score they need to get a mortgage. “

After this story was published, Loeser added: “He says that something bad – the financial crisis – has followed something good, namely the fight against redlining of which he was a mayor.”

Bloomberg’s comments from 2008 contrast with the decades-long positions that some of his rivals have taken.

Massachusetts War Elizabeth’s work as a professor and lawyer is devoted to the study of bankruptcy and the disastrous impact this has on the financial well-being of families. As a young senator in Delaware, Joe Biden held hearings on unfair lending practices and sponsored legislation to ban discrimination on loans and to fight the figures of the industry that did.

The comments are the last examples of earlier Bloomberg comments that have surfaced in recent days, making him appear racially insensitive.

On Tuesday, an audio recording about the social media of the then mayor ricochet defended the use of his controversial “stop-and-frisk” tactics during a 2015 performance at the Aspen Institute.

As part of the program, New York City police officers made a routine of stopping and searching masses of mostly black and Spanish men to see if they had any weapons with them.

Although he has since apologized for his support for the policy, Bloomberg said in the recording that “95%” of murders and murder victims are young male minorities and that “you can just take the description, Xerox and pass it on to all police officers “To fight crime, he said,” laid many police officers where the crime is, meaning in minority neighborhoods. “

Bloomberg’s surfaced remarks about redlining come as he is in the middle of a two-day tour of the South that is partly focused on building relationships with black voters who are the backbone of the Democratic Party. On Thursday, he plans to launch “Mike for Black America”

He spoke to reporters in Tennessee on Wednesday and immediately declined to apologize for the 2015 responses. In response to repeated questions, he said, “I don’t think those words reflect how I led the most diverse city in the nation.”

“I apologized for the practice and the pain it caused,” he said Wednesday. “It was five years ago. And you know, it’s just not the way I think, and it doesn’t reflect what I do every day. “

Dr. Elenora Woods, president of the NAACP chapter of the city, introduced Bloomberg at an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee and said he would be a tireless fighter for economic justice for black Americans.

“Look, I know what racism looks like. I know what it looks like, and that’s not Mike Bloomberg, “she said.

Associated Press writers Alexandra Jaffe in Washington and Kathleen Ronayne in Chattanooga, Tenn. Have contributed to this report.

