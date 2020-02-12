Chattanooga, Tennessee – There is a 2020 presidential candidate who was not elected in New Hampshire. Michael Bloomberg is running an unconventional campaign powered by his own millions. But even before his name appears in a main vote, as Mayor of New York, he is faced with controversy about his politics.

Bloomberg, who camped in Tennessee on Wednesday, regretted the comments he made in 2015 about New York’s controversial stop-and-frisk policy.

“We have all police officers in minority quarters. Yes, that’s right,” Bloomberg said in a recording of a speech delivered a year after he left office. “Why are we doing this? Because there is all the crime.”

You also hear Bloomberg say, “You can just take the description of” male minorities aged 16 to 25 and “Xerox and distribute it to all the police.”

As part of the stop-and-frisk policy introduced during Bloomberg’s three terms, hundreds of thousands of people were arrested and raided by police without warrant, disproportionately attacking the city’s black and Latin American population and the vast majority without arrest was released.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, Bloomberg said he “inherited” the stop-and-frisk policy from his predecessor Rudy Giuliani.

“I inherited the police practice of stop-and-frisk, and as part of our effort to stop gun violence, it was overused. When I left office, I cut it by 95%, but I should have done it faster. ” and earlier, “said Bloomberg.” I regret that and apologize – and have taken responsibility for taking too long to understand the impact on the black and Latin American communities. “

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg saw on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

CBS News

When asked by CBS News on Wednesday why he said these comments years ago, Bloomberg replied, “I don’t think these words reflect how I’ve run the most diverse city in the country, and I apologized for the practice and the Pain it caused. “

The former mayor said he was not afraid that his comments might hurt the color voters. On Wednesday, Bloomberg supported three members of Congress’ Black Caucus: Congresswoman Lucy McBath from Georgia, Congresswoman Gregory Meeks from New York, and Delegate Stacey Plaskett from the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“I think we’re going to do very well in the African American community,” Bloomberg told the crowd in Tennessee.

Bloomberg is addressing former Vice President Joe Biden’s support to African-American voters, which has dropped to 27% since December. Biden is now trying to support these numbers in South Carolina and beyond.

“As a Democrat, you can’t win parliamentary elections unless you have the overwhelming support of black and brown voters. It’s easy,” said Biden on Tuesday evening.

Bloomberg is in Tennessee because the state is holding its primaries on Super Tuesday and the early vote will start on Wednesday. Some color pickers at the community center where Bloomberg hosted an event told CBS News that they were affected by Bloomberg’s earlier comments, others just wanted someone to beat President Trump.