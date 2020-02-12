Advertisement

Independent TD for Cork in Southwest Michael Collins apologized for calling Shane Ross “a bastard” who was “in the junkyard of Irish politics”.

The RT apologized to RTÉ Radio for the comment, saying that in politics he usually “plays the ball and not the man or the woman”.

He went on to say that he would not apologize for highlighting what happened in rural Ireland and for the people of rural Ireland.

“I was probably tired … I met people at the door who were absolutely angry and there is no other word in Cork in the South West when the previous government made so many terrible decisions against the people of rural Ireland …

“I apologize for this word, but I do not apologize for what happened in rural Ireland or for standing up for these people.”

Mr. Collins said that he was withdrawing the “bastard” comment and said his language was exaggerated.

Former Dublin Rathdown Independent TD Shane Ross joined the conversation and told Sean O’Rourke that he accepted Mr. Collins’ apology and congratulated him on his reelection.

“Of course I do … there is no way to do anything else.”

He added that people often use colorful language in the heat of the fight and afterwards.

He said he understood Mr. Collins’ views of rural Ireland, but the number of road deaths in rural Ireland has decreased since he introduced stricter drink driving measures.

He also agreed that the increase in VAT in the tourism sector had harmed companies in Mr. Collins’ constituency, but said that he had refused to take action against it.

Mr. Ross said that he believed that the formation of a new government would take a long time, and urged Mr. Collins to “get in and talk and stand up for what he believed in” because it was a very fluid situation.

Listen to the full exchange below.

<noscript><iframe width="100%" height="166" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3a%2f%2fsoundcloud.com%2frte-radio-1%2ftoday-sor-independents-michael-collins-and-shane-ross&auto_play=false&show_artwork=false&color=336699"></noscript>

