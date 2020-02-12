Exclusive

TMZ / Getty

Michael Lohanestranged woman Kate Majorwas arrested the day before Mike was arrested for alleged DWI injury – and one incident reportedly caused the other.

TMZ learned that Kate was arrested and booked for driving when she was drunk in the Hamptons on Sunday. Law enforcement officials said the soldiers received a complaint about ruthless driving, and when they stopped and interviewed Kate, they suspected she had been drinking.

We have learned that the officers discovered a smell of alcohol in Kate’s breath, and they claim that she ended up blowing a 0.24 BAC. That is really high.

According to our sources, Kate was picked up, booked for DWI, and brought to justice later this month.

Now the timing is interesting … because Michael was arrested about 24 hours later. He was booked by Kate for alleged suffocation. The actual charges were criminal breathing or circulation and harassment. Kate told the police that Michael had attacked her.

He denied it and explained … when he told TMZ, Kate actually called the police and made up the lie to turn back to him for betraying her to the police. You see, Michael says he actually called the police on Sunday because he suspected Kate was drinking and driving.

Cut to Monday … Michael says he came to his lawyer’s office on Monday to talk about Kate’s arrest. Instead, police officers showed up and arrested him.

Apparently it was planned that Kate would check in with her lawyer and go to rehab after her release. Obviously things have taken a left turn – and now Mike has his own case to deal with. He says he will present and assess evidence to the prosecutor to clarify his name.

By the way, if you were wondering … yes, Michael and Kate are still technically married. Despite many, many bumps on the road on the way. We must list them?