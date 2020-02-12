Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Michelle Obama reveals when husband Barack Obama made an “ugly loud cry”

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama become emotional when it comes to their daughters

Michelle Obama was joking about becoming an empty nester

Michelle Obama has revealed the time that her husband Barack Obama made an “ugly loud cry” and spoke out about their daughters, Malia and Sasha.

The former first lady told about her family and daughters in a new interview with Oprah Winfrey live at the Barclays Center in New York City on February 8. The former FLOTUS shared that the former president made “that ugly loud cry” when he became emotionally concerned about the fact that their daughters Sasha and Malia grew up.

“We roar like babies,” Michelle told Winfrey, People reported.

Michelle added that Barack was hiding his tears with sunglasses when he graduated from Malia and he became emotional when they dropped off their youngest daughter Sasha at school last year. Michelle confessed that they were holding back their tears because they didn’t want to embarrass their daughter.

“When the emotions come, it’s when we get in our cars and get on a plane and leave our babies behind,” the former first lady said. “They’re going where they live now. That’s when it hits you. It’s like we’re all starting to choke.”

Michelle revealed that she doesn’t follow her daughters on social media, so she doesn’t have to keep an eye on them now that they live on their own as students. At this point she also lets Sasha and Malia find their own grooves as young adults and lets them make their own decisions.

When it comes to giving advice to her daughters, she encourages them to be their own person. Michelle does not want Sasha and Malia to live their lives as the world expects of them.

“What I tell them is what I keep telling myself that they have to take their own walk,” said Michelle.

“They cannot define themselves by looking at each other or looking at me or their father. They must take the time to get to know themselves – give themselves a moment to find out who they want to be in the world, not who they think I want them to be, not what the rest of the world says about them, but to really think about how they want to shape their lives and how they want to move in this world. So I don’t want them to measure themselves through external influences, and for young girls it’s hard to do. “

Michelle also joked about becoming an empty nester. The former FLOTUS said she was restless when her daughters were with them, because she would always check on them. She remembered how it took her energy and added, “And they are gone, thank goodness.”

Former first couple Barack and Michelle Obama have an estimated assets of $ 80 million. Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

