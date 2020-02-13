Michelle Visage on the set of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. (BBC)

Michelle Visage has reportedly filmed a pilot for a brand new BBC Three show.

Deadline described the new show with the working title Get Off Your Ass as a “celebrity chat show with a makeover format”.

Visage is said to have filmed the pilot with executive producer of Drag Race UK, Bruce McCoy, at the end of January.

The BBC is expected to consider commissioning the show for a full series, but Deadline calls its development a sign that the broadcaster wants to build on the great success of Drag Race UK.

Visage has rated every issue of Drag Race since season three and traveled to the UK last year with the show along with their host RuPaul.

Drag Race UK returns for season two.

Both RuPaul and Michelle Visage have confirmed that they will return to season two of Drag Race UK, which the BBC confirmed before the first run ended.

Bodyguard’s former soundtrack singer is a well-known Anglophile and previously told PinkNews that she plans to judge Drag Race UK for “ten, maybe twelve series”.

She admitted that her 2015 stay at Celebrity Big Brother was designed to “put Drag Race on the map” and told us, “I’ve been here for five years and tried to do this show.

“We met with every single commissioner and every single channel, and the BBC needed to have the balls for it.”

Michelle Visage has made her way through Strictly Come Dancing.

Drag Race UK’s arrival coincided with Michelle Visage, who participated in the Strictly Come Dancing series in 2019.

She finished seventh in the dance competition and was voted out after performing in Madonna’s Vogue.

Visage dedicated the dance to the “community that was there for me from the start”.

“It’s less about the song than what Voguing meant to me as a teenager who somehow didn’t have a place in New York City and was accepted by the gay community,” she said.

“I knew for the first time that I had found my family. I knew I was there and I knew I was home. “