Micron technology (MU) – Get Report stocks rose in pre-market trading on Wednesday after UBS analysts raised their chip target rating and price target, which was seen as a “cyclical upswing” for global storage markets.

UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri raised its price target for Micron by almost 60% to USD 75 per share and improved its rating to “buy” from “neutral”, referring to “higher estimates and improved industry dynamics” for the group, especially in markets for DRAM memory chips that are often found in computers and servers. Arcuri said the DRAM upswing should continue “deep in 2021” and argued that Micron was in a stronger position to benefit from the cyclical changes than some of its domestic counterparts.

“After only slightly outperforming the S&P 500 in the past two years, we believe it is finally time for Micron to outperform significantly over a longer period of time,” said Arcuri. “We also argue that Micron deserves a higher multiple because its competitive position and financial performance improve across the cycle, comparable or even better than other large semis peers with integrated manufacturing models like Intel (INTC) – Get Report or Texas Instruments (TXN) – Get the report. ”

Micron’s stock rose 2.6% on Wednesday before trading, indicating an opening price of $ 58.73 each. This would expand the company’s six-month earnings to around 40%.

Micron sells both NAND and DRAM memory chips. DRAM chips are generally more advanced and offer better margins than NAND. However, DRAM is only produced on a large scale by a small number of players, including Micron.

Because Micron Technology’s sales are more than 60% DRAM chips, the company can achieve higher margins than many of its competitors, TheStreet’s Michael Wiggins De Oliveira said in a report in mid-December.

Last week, Raymond James analyst Chris Caso Micron upgraded and raised its one-year target to $ 70.

