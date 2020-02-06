Advertisement

Shares in the semiconductor manufacturer Micron Technology (MU) – Get a report on Thursday after again drawing a positive conclusion, this time from Raymond James analysts who have upgraded their rating to a strong buy from the market with an expected strong recovery in chip demand.

In a customer release, Raymond James analyst Chris Caso Micron upgraded and raised its one-year price target for the stock to $ 70. Supply / demand conditions are likely to “continue to improve over the year”.

Stock levels are approaching a “normalized level” which has helped stabilize memory chip prices, Caso said, adding that price stabilization in the slow half of the year combined with limited supply growth will result in a “more favorable price effect” in the second Half a year.

Memory chip stocks recovered as demand for chips and storage devices was expected to continue to recover in 2020, justifying higher valuations.

Average selling prices for NAND chips “have bottomed out and are likely to exceed expectations regarding delivery bottlenecks due to new product launches (in the first half of 2020),” Cowen analyst Karl Ackerman wrote to customers last month, in which he announced his own upgrade for Micron.

Indeed, analysts have pointed out some positive market factors for chip makers and memory manufacturers, including the introduction of 5G and the expected ramp up of the update cycle for video game consoles, which will particularly spur demand for NAND chips.

Micron sells both NAND and DRAM memory chips. DRAM chips are generally more advanced and offer better margins than NAND. However, DRAM is only produced on a large scale by a small number of players, including Micron.

Since Micron Technology’s sales are more than 60% from DRAM chips, the company may be able to generate higher profit margins than many of its competitors, according to TheStreet’s Michael Wiggins De Oliveira in a mid-December report.

Surprisingly, NAND is not an acronym. Instead, the term stands for “NOT AND”.

Micron’s stock rose 2.4% on Wednesday to $ 58.14 in pre-market trading.

