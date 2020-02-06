Advertisement

Office.com is the central portal for Office 365 users from which they can start working and return to the most important topics. The Recommended section shows the files that you are most likely to find using AI. The Discover section allows users to view the files that their colleagues are working on and the files that they may not even know exist. The Office 365 app launcher in Office.com makes it easy to open and switch between different Office 365 web applications.

Microsoft announced new updates for Office.com and the Office 365 app launcher yesterday. First, Office.com and the app launcher are now an experience, so you can find the same apps in both locations. Microsoft is also changing how pinned applications work.

Advertisement

Microsoft now offers controls in the Azure Active Directory portal that allow administrators to pin up to three apps to Office.com and the app launcher. Any app added by an administrator can be deleted by the user at any time. Users don’t have to manually pin apps to the app launcher, as the system now automatically pins apps to you based on usage. Any automatically added app can be deleted at any time. In the previous experience, apps were removed after they hadn’t been used for a period of time. Apps are retained in the updated version until the fixation is released manually.

Microsoft also offers administrators the ability to group apps and customize the Office 365 gallery view that allows users to explore and learn about available applications.

Source: Microsoft

Advertisement