Microsoft announced today that GitHub India Private Limited, a subsidiary of GitHub, Inc., has founded GitHub India to better serve the growing developer community and businesses in India. Indeed, India has the third largest number of active developers on GitHub, and the number grew 22 percent year over year. Maneesh Sharma will lead the new subsidiary of GitHub India. In the coming months, Microsoft will form a team that includes all functions: community, engineering, sales, support, marketing and services.

Our goal in building a local team in India is to build closer relationships with developers and support open source development between developers, maintainers and companies. – Github team.

In addition to the GitHub India subsidiary, Microsoft announced the following:

The Channel Partner program is expanded to help GitHub Enterprise customers effectively carry out their software development processes.

GitHub Education extends the popular GitHub Hackathon Grant program to students in India, which supports student hackathons with grants of up to $ 1,000.

Source: GitHub

