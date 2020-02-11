Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J8jILPrrRos [/ embed]

Forza Street is a brand new Forza experience on the go. You can race to collect legendary cars and turn your garage into a trophy case. Samsung announced today that Microsoft will launch its popular Forza Street racing game in the Galaxy Store later this spring. Combined with a fast processor, 12 GB RAM, AKG tuned audio and a background game booster to optimize settings for maximum performance, the Galaxy S20 offers a great gaming experience.

Highlights of Forza Street:

Collect legendary cars at a rapid pace – from classic muscles to modern sports cars to retro super sports cars – and turn your garage into a trophy case with legendary racing cars that offer the fun, attention to graphics detail and speed that Forza is known for. TRUE CINEMATIC RACING: Optimized controls focus on fun – throttle, brake and boost timing is the key to victory, while action cams closely follow the racing adrenaline and present breathtaking graphics. It’s a fun, new and unique way to enjoy Forza.

Optimized controls focus on fun – throttle, brake and boost timing is the key to victory, while action cams closely follow the racing adrenaline and present breathtaking graphics. It’s a fun, new and unique way to enjoy Forza. RACE ON YOUR CONDITIONS: Race with your collection of cars anytime, anywhere. Take part in a fun, fast one-minute race or immerse yourself in exciting, story-telling events with multiple paths to victory in the cars you love. Forza Street gives you fun whenever you fancy high-speed racing.

You can pre-register this game here in the Galaxy Store.

