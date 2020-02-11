Advertisement

Microsoft today announced the release of v81.0.416.3 for the Edge Dev channel. The update contains some new functions, some bug fixes and improvements.

The update includes a number of useful improvements, Collection Sync, a popular deduplication tool, improved web PDF support and much more.

Microsoft states that this is the last update for Chromium 81 and that the build will be upgraded to Chromium 82 next week.

See the full changelog below:

Features added:

A blue color has been added to the Account button in InPrivate windows, as recommended by the user.

A tool has been added to the “Favorites management” page to remove duplicate favorites.

Activated collections are synchronized for all channels for which collections are currently available.

Added the ability to highlight text in PDFs.

Added support for web-optimized PDF files that download one page at a time when viewed.

A function has been added to Immersive Reader that can only process one or more lines at a time.

A dialog has been added to notify users when an extension is disabled because settings can be changed (new tab, search provider, etc.).

A message was added when a user tries to use IE mode and Internet Explorer is not installed.

Added support for synchronizing the “Auto login” setting under edge: // settings / passwords.

In edge: // settings / profiles / multiProfileSettings an option was added with which a standard profile for opening links in external applications can be selected.

An administration policy has been added that controls the import of top sites from another browser.

An administration policy has been added that controls the import of extensions from another browser.

An administrative policy has been added that controls the import of cookies from another browser.

Settings page added to make it easier for users to download Edge Mobile.

Higher reliability:

Fixed an issue where saving a PDF sometimes caused the tab to crash.

Fixed an issue where encrypted videos from websites like Netflix would sometimes freeze the device. Note that this problem is actually resolved by updating to the latest graphics drivers. Edge correction for this problem avoids the problem by affecting video playback on devices with old drivers.

Fixed some issues where the browser login failed or was successful but the synchronization was not possible.

A crash when shutting down the browser for Family Safety users has been fixed.

A crash of the browser during the first execution was fixed.

Changed behavior:

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the text on a web page to display incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where the context menu entry on the “Move to New Window” tab contained a gibberish string.

Fixed an issue where the jump list was missing or had incorrect entries.

Fixed an issue where the keyboard shortcut to start reading was not displayed in the menus.

Fixed an issue where changing settings on the New Tab page would sometimes result in the settings not being applied to subsequent new tabs until the browser was restarted.

Fixed an issue where IE mode could not be used and a message would appear saying that Internet Explorer was not installed even though it was.

Fixed an issue where an unexpected message would appear saying that a new Edge window cannot be opened because Edge is currently running with administrator privileges.

Fixed an issue where dropping an extension file or folder on the Extensions page when Developer Mode was enabled would not install the extension.

Fixed an issue where the user interface to switch profiles when opening a link in Dark Theme contained invisible text.

Fixed an issue where some images would not load into Immersive Reader.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the option to log in to the browser to appear in new profiles even though logging in using the administrative policy is disabled.

Fixed an issue where switching certain website permission settings would not update the user interface.

Fixed an issue where certain DRM-protected videos only displayed a black screen on HDR-enabled devices.

Fixed an issue where when creating a new collection or viewing a collection, all existing collections were renamed to “Collections”.

Fixed an issue where dragging a link into a collection did not add the item properly.

Resolved an issue where using the keyboard to reorder items in a collection will not scroll the area if the item is moved beyond the current window size.

Flash permanently disabled on ARM64 devices.

Known problems:

Some users see favorites are duplicated after we made some fixes in this area last month.

The dialog for installing a website as an app is sometimes not displayed. In these cases, it sometimes appears when you interact with the address bar or navigate in the same tab.

Users of certain security software packages are shown that the error STATUS_ACCESS_VIOLATION occurs when loading all tabs. The only way to prevent this behavior is to uninstall this software. We are currently working with the developers of this software to find a solution.

After a first fix recently made, some users still experience black edge windows. UI popups like menus are not affected and opening the browser task manager (shortcut is Shift + Esc) and ending the GPU process fixes this. Note that some of these fixes are not yet available in the stable channel and the problem only affects users with certain hardware.

There are some issues where users with multiple audio output devices sometimes fail to get sound from Edge. In one case, Edge is muted in Windows Volume Mixer, and unmuting resolves the problem. In another case, this is remedied by restarting the browser.

At certain zoom levels, there is a line between the browser user interface and the web content.

The update should be downloaded and installed directly. If this is not the case, you can call up the Edge settings and refresh the browser manually.

