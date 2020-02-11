Advertisement

At today’s Microsoft 365 Developer Day, Microsoft introduced the most important functions of the upcoming Windows 10X operating system. Windows 10X is a modern operating system that was developed for dual-screen devices like Surface Neo. Microsoft highlighted the following as the core innovations of Windows 10X:

Fast updates:

Unlike Windows 10, the upcoming Windows 10X operating system enables consumers to update their devices very quickly. Updates are installed in the background and users can complete the update process with just one restart. Microsoft claims that updates can be installed in less than 90 seconds.

Safety:

Windows 10X is secure by default. The entire operating system is read-only. Of course, apps can access the operating system, but only via certain APIs. No more registration access.

Performance:

Microsoft claims that Windows 10X will continue to perform over time. Even after several months of use, the device behaves as you experienced it with the first device.

Apps you can expect and trust:

Windows 10X can run all the apps you expect and trust. UWP, Win32 and PWA apps are supported. Microsoft has expressly pointed out that apps can be installed from anywhere in addition to the Microsoft Store. In Windows 10X, all apps run in one container. Running apps in a container ensures that apps don’t overwrite each other or the operating system. In addition, app data isolation has been activated without having to change the app. The new Win32 container enables app compatibility, so Windows 10X devices can run all existing 32-bit and 64-bit apps quickly and safely.

There are some restrictions for Win32 apps on Windows 10X. For example, startup tasks do not start at login, background tasks may stop, system tools and utilities cannot display objects outside of the container.

Windows 10X also offers a simplified shell experience. Most Windows functions like window, typing, starting, drag and drop, clipboard and others work as expected. Some features of the desktop shell like applets in the taskbar, file explorer add-ins, namespace extensions and some others do not work on Windows 10X.

