Advertisement

Microsoft announced last month that it plans to make Bing the default search engine for the Google Chrome web browser. For all Office 365 ProPlus users who use Google Chrome, Microsoft has announced the installation of an extension for Microsoft Search in Bing. After installing the extension in Chrome, Bing becomes the default search engine. Even after installing the extension, users can switch the standard search engine back to Google at any time. Based on feedback that customers don’t want Office 365 ProPlus to change the default search engine, Microsoft today announced the following changes to its plans.

Microsoft Search in Bing browser extension is not automatically provided with Office 365 ProPlus.

A new switch in the Microsoft 365 Administration Center allows administrators to specify that the browser extension will be provided in their organization via Office 365 ProPlus.

In the near future, Office 365 ProPlus will only provide the browser extension for AD-connected devices, even within organizations that have activated this. In the future, we will add certain settings to control the deployment of the extension on unmanaged devices.

We will continue to give end users who receive the extension control over their search engine preferences.

With this new guideline, the Microsoft Search in Bing extension is not delivered with the version of Office 365 ProPlus as announced. Microsoft will provide more information about its plans in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Source: Microsoft

Advertisement