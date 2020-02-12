Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Phil Spencer from Microsoft said the company does not want to remain in its current position on the gaming console market

He said the company will take bold steps to regain market share from PlayStation

Microsoft is expected to do things it has never done before, he implied

The console wars between Sony and Microsoft continue to rage and this year the two gaming companies are expected to release next-gen powerhouses designed to take console gaming to a whole new level.

Although fans of the new consoles can expect a very immersive gameplay experience, fans should also expect to see more than just the consoles and their games. Per GameSpot, fans should also expect Microsoft to see more courageous steps in the battle for supremacy of game consoles.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently said in the “Gamertag Radio Podcast” that the company does not want to be in the same position as it is currently in the gaming console market. As a result, it will begin to take newer, more powerful steps in an attempt to regain the market share that PlayStation held in the current console generation.

Advertisement

“Let’s face it, we’re not in the market position that we wanted to be in this last generation. I don’t think we’re going to disrupt and grow our business by just doing what we’ve always done. Let’s go try new things “Spencer said.

The Xbox chief explained that this kind of attitude was introduced and encouraged by a persistent marketing boss. This marketing leader, he said, continued to push until the company decided to unveil the Xbox Series X well before its planned 2020 release.

“We made the decision … the decision was actually pushed forward by one of our marketing leads, and she’s amazing, and she just got up in a room and said,” We have to do something daring. Something we have never done before, “he added.

Spencer explained that in the beginning he was not sold out on the idea. However, he was impressed by Geoff Keighley of The Game Awards, who with his vision and strategy of TGA made an indispensable and unmissable annual game event. Keighley’s influence on him made him consider unveiling the Xbox Series X at a non-Microsoft or non-Xbox hosted event.

Now Spencer is teasing that Microsoft is looking for ways to market and promote its upcoming game console in ways that it had never thought of. He said the company would or would not get these ways “good,” but it will still be “courageous in what we are trying to do.”

The Xbox series X. Photo: Microsoft / Official

.

Advertisement