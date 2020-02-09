Advertisement

Last month, we reported that Windows 7 users complained that their background image had been replaced with black screens when they installed major updates KB4534310 and KB4534314 for Windows 7.

The background image bug affected all Windows 7 users who used the “Stretch” option when setting up background images. Microsoft later confirmed that it was a bug, but announced that the company would only fix this bug for customers who bought ESU, i.e. H. For companies. Microsoft later announced that an update to address this issue would be released for all Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 customers.

As promised, Microsoft has now released update KB4539602 for Windows 7 users, which fixes the background image problem. This update fixes the following problem:

Resolves an issue that could cause the background image to be set to stretch Show as black.

It is important that the following updates are installed before you apply this update.

If you use Windows Update, these updates are automatically offered if necessary. If you install the updates manually, you must update the device accordingly.

