Microsoft has released a new Office Build for Office Insider on Windows. The new Build 12527.20040 has introduced an important new feature for Access, along with many fixes and improvements. You can read the official changelog below.

changelog

access

Work more productively in Query Designer, SQL View, and the Relationships window: Right-click a table to open, shape, scale, and hide it. Find and replace text in SQL view. In the Relationships window, select multiple tables.

Problems solved

access

This update fixes a problem when using an ADODB. Recorder object in VB code may report an error incorrectly.

This update fixes an issue that could cause Microsoft Access to fail to identify an identity column in a linked SQL Server table, which could result in rows being reported as incorrectly deleted.

Excel

Fixed an issue where Excel would crash when using text in columns with dynamic arrays.

outlook

Fixed an issue where scrolling the calendar with monthly view would not show previous calendar events.

Resolves an issue that caused users to crash when viewing more than 30 calendars in a Citrix environment.

Power Point

Fixed an issue where PowerPoint would not immediately remove a file from the Presentations collection after closing when event handlers are running. Therefore, the number of open presentations reported by the object model is incorrect and PowerPoint is prevented from shutting down.

Fixed problem with highlighter: White texts with dark highlighter colors are printed in grayscale as black.

word

When updating and scrolling through a table of contents, a gray area sometimes appears over the document.

Fixed an issue where the draft version of a root comment might not be retained when a document is co-authorized.

Fixed an issue where when switching back and forth between comment cards, the originally selected comment was sometimes displayed with a selection highlight.

Fixed an issue where using “browse” to save a file would not work if a comment was written but not published and the user tried to save the file.

If SlideTrack is activated and the comment area is closed, the comment area may not be opened with Ctrl + Alt + M.

Fixed an issue that resulted in the error message “A table in this document is corrupt” when adding @mention to a table.

Office suite

Addresses an issue that may have resulted in Norway Nynorsk (nn-no) verification tool package being installed incorrectly.

Open any Office program and go to to update to the latest version of Office Insider Preview Build File> Account> Update Options> Update Now,

