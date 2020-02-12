Advertisement

Microsoft has released a new version of Office for Office Insiders that has registered in the Channel Monthly (Targeted). For those who don’t know, the monthly channel is the slow ring, where you get a comparatively less buggy update.

The new Build 12527.20092 has introduced some new functions for Word, Outlook, Excel and Access. You can read the official changelog below.

changelog

word

Lasso your ink

Would you like to mark your documents with ink? Wish you could only remove a few colored comments? Now you can easily select and remove a freehand object embedded in text. The lasso selection feature automatically ignores text during selection.

Excel

Ask a question about your data

Do you have a question about your data? Not sure how to start? Ideas looks for patterns in your data to provide smart suggestions and visualizations. You can now enter your question in the input field and let Ideas give the answer. Try it.

In a table that is open, select a cell in a data range. Of the At home Click on the tab ideas Button. Enter a specific question in the input field or select one from the dropdown menu.

Ideas quickly answer your question with formulas, diagrams or pivot tables. Ideas work best when your data is formatted as an Excel spreadsheet with a single header at the top.

Get more insight into your data

Would you like more information? The new data profile views in the Power Query Editor give you a deeper understanding of your data. Quickly go into details and take action. Using the different views, you can drill down into your data and identify unique values, errors and duplications. Try it.

in the Power Query Editor, create or open an existing query. On the view Check tab columns quality. Column distribution, and column profile, Select a column in the upper area. Power Query Editor shows further details in the lower areas. Hover over the data for more information, including suggested actions, such as: B. Remove duplicates.

Look to the left, look to the right … XLOOKUP is here!

See above.

outlook

Protect the data in your group

You asked for it! Ensure that your emails comply with your company’s privacy policy by affixing confidentiality labels.

You no longer have to manually apply encryption or manually insert headers or footers in emails, for example to indicate how confidential they are. Now all you have to do is attach a confidentiality label (such as “General” or “Highly confidential”). The rest is done by the Microsoft Information Protection platform (based on guidelines created by IT administrators).

How to activate the function

By doing Embassy In Outlook, click the tab sensitivity and select the desired name.

Learn more

access

Improved query-based editing functions

We received your feedback. We have to simplify the processing of queries. We have made the following improvements:

Query Designer – Additional functions have been added to the right-click options, including to open. Table design. Fit size, and Hide table,

SQL View – Added search and replace.

relationship window – Several table selection options, table edge adjustment and mouse wheel scrolling have been added.

Open any Office program and go to to update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build file > account > Update Options > Update now,

Source: Microsoft

