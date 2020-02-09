Advertisement

Microsoft originally implemented the “Suggested” section in the Windows 10 Start menu to promote its official apps. In the latest listing, however, Microsoft goes beyond self-promotion.

Microsoft’s extensive advertising has been hard to ignore lately, which has prompted many users to opt out. Those who haven’t done so may have noticed that a competitor’s last browser is trying.

The list shows that you are still using Firefox. Microsoft Edge is there “for all users of the former – even if the latter is already installed. The ad contains a link to download the chrome-based browser.

There is no doubt that the proposals will not end here. Microsoft is reportedly planning to distribute similar ads on Wordpad to encourage users to download official Office apps.

Fortunately, there is an easy way to disable these ads. You can either right-click on the ad and select “Disable all suggestions” from the context menu. You can also open Settings and navigate to Personalization> Start and uncheck the following option: Occasionally display suggestions in Start.

It’s hard to say that Microsoft is using its privileged position as an operating system provider to advertise its browser against third-party developers. This is exactly why the company almost failed in the early 2000s. While a lot has changed since then and desktop operating systems are now less important, there is also renewed enthusiasm to look for technology companies for anti-competitive practices, a problem that, fortunately, Microsoft has largely avoided so far.

However, these targeted start menu ads could be exactly what is causing the prosecutor to turn to Microsoft again, and we have to ask ourselves what the company thinks of it.

Source: Windowslatest

