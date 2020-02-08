Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 29,102.51 this week after rising nearly 800 points. The TheStreet team of experts calculated the best results based on the percentage change in the Dow Jones for the week ending February 7.

1. Microsoft MSFT | Percentage increase: + 8.02% | Friday closing price: $ 183.89

Microsoft is on a two-week winning streak after being the best stock last week. Microsoft (MSFT) – Get Report grew 13% year over year and is improving its cloud computing to improve growth.

Google Alphabet shared its plan to reach Microsoft’s cloud division during its earnings call. Microsoft does not disclose revenue for Azure, but has told investors it grew 62% in the fourth quarter.

Microsoft Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Microsoft as a purchase with a rating of A.

2. International business machines IBM | Percentage increase: + 6.73% | Friday closing price: $ 153.41

IBM again tops our list as the second best stock of the week: IBM (IBM) – Get Report recently reported great earnings and Wall Street shared their views on what 2020 will look like when they talk about the big beat.

IBM Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates IBM as a purchase with a B- rating.

3. UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH | Percentage increase: + 6.16% | Friday closing price: $ 289.22

Earlier this month, UnitedHealth reported outstanding earnings and beat forecasts. Optum had sales of $ 113 billion in 2019.

UnitedHealth (UNH) – Get Report continued positive results this week, leading the rally on Wednesday. Most Democratic parties have weakened their stance on Medicare-for-All (with the exception of Bernie Sanders), which is good news for the insurance industry.

Quantitative analysis of UnitedHealth by TheStreet Quant Ratings

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates UnitedHealth as a buy with a rating of A.

NOTE: Recently, TheStreet Quant Ratings quantitative analysis objectively rated these stocks according to their risk-adjusted total return over a 12-month investment horizon. The rating is not based on news on a particular day, but may differ from Jim Cramer’s or the author’s opinion.

