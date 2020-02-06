Advertisement

Microsoft has revived its popular PowerToys utility package and is currently working on a new and very useful addition to the bundle.

With PowerToys Keyboard Manager, users can reassign the key press effect to do something more useful. Microsoft writes:

“For developers and some experienced users who use their keyboard a lot, the ability to remap keyboard input and activate executable files can save a lot of time. In fact, this was the second most popular topic, measured with the thumbs up, and the most commented topic in the PowerToys Github. “

The upcoming Windows 10 keyboard shortcut manager can be used to configure keystrokes on computers and laptops with the built-in or external keyboard. The keyboard shortcut manager supports reallocation at the operating system level and offers a clear user interface.

Microsoft can add other features, including:

Disable existing shortcuts at the operating system level. Example: Windows key + C

Shortcuts at the operating system level have priority over apps that are equipped with shortcuts. Example: Alt + Enter triggers an operating system action in Excel and not an Excel-specific action.

Winkey shortcuts take precedence over app-specific shortcuts.

Microsoft also plans to add support for editing app-level shortcuts.

The Powertoy is not yet finished and interested people can follow the development at GitHub here.

