Microsoft today announced the availability of real-time co-authoring functionality in Visio for the web. With this new feature, you can now simultaneously create and edit Visio diagrams on the web. Similar to other Office apps, you can see your co-authors’ edits as soon as they’re done. To avoid conflicts during editing, Visio displays a presence indicator so you can see where other co-authors are working in the Visio drawing area.

You can also add and respond to comments when you attend the co-authoring session. If you have a Visio Plan 1 or Visio Plan 2 subscription, you can now use this real-time co-authoring feature. If you don’t have a Visio subscription, you can view and reply to comments, or add a form / page level comment.

Our goal is to make your work easier. This is another step on the way to making Visio a more collaborative app that allows you to brew ideas and work seamlessly with others. – Microsoft

Microsoft has also announced plans to add more features to Visio in the coming months.

Source: Microsoft

