Microsoft OneDrive for iOS has received an update. With the update of the app to version 11.18, the app is expanded by a small but important improvement.

With the latest update installed, OneDrive users on iOS can share an album with viewing and editing permissions in the app. This way, you and your friends can now add photos to the shared album. Below is the official changelog.

changelog

You can now share an album with viewing and editing permissions in the app. In other words, you and all of your friends can now add and remember photos to the shared album.

This would not be possible without your feedback. If you run into problems, shake your device and tap Report a problem.

In related news, Microsoft recently made a notable change in the OneDrive for iOS app. OneDrive for iOS now uploads HEIF images instead of JPG. Microsoft has also introduced an improved shared view that includes new groupings.

With this link you can download and install Microsoft OneDrive on your iOS device. Alternatively, you can visit the Apple App Store and search for the app.

via Onmsft

