Microsoft first announced Fluid Framework at Build 2019 and later at Ignite 2019. Microsoft announced the public preview of Fluid Framework for end users and developers. Microsoft announced today that the Fluid Framework public preview is now available to all Office 365 enterprise users worldwide. Based on the feedback during the limited preview, Microsoft fixed several issues, improved the performance of the service, and released some improvements.

Fluid Framework offers the following three main functions.

First, experience with the Fluid Framework will support co-authoring of web and document content for multiple people at industry-leading speeds and sizes. Second, it offers a component-based document model that allows authors to break down content into collaborative building blocks, use it across applications, and combine it into a new, more flexible document type. Third, the Fluid Framework provides space for intelligent agents who translate text with people, retrieve content, suggest changes, conduct compliance checks, and more.

More information about Fluid Framework can be found here.