Microsoft has confirmed that it will preview Project xCloud game streaming service on iOS in Canada.

The free preview was first released in Canada last month and at that time was exclusive to Android.

iOS users can access the preview through the TestFlight program and not through the Xbox Game Streaming (preview) app offered on Android. You can find the iOS registration here.

According to Microsoft, Apple’s app store guidelines have created some xCloud preview restrictions compared to Android. To begin with, the preview only starts with Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

More games are expected to become available for streaming over time, although no roadmap for later content updates has been provided. For context, the Android preview offers more than 80 games. In addition, iOS preview only includes xCloud streaming, not the Xbox Console streaming feature, which allows you to stream games from your Xbox One to your mobile device.

Finally, Microsoft notes that the iOS xCloud preview only invites up to 10.00 testers because iOS TestFlight builds start with a very limited preview audience. In addition, those who are accepted on iOS may not be able to participate for the entire duration of the preview, as Microsoft claims to want to iterate through the registrants to get as many people as possible to stream.

To participate in the iOS preview, you need a Microsoft account assigned to your Xbox gamertag, an iPhone or iPad with iOS 13.0 or higher with Bluetooth version 4.0 and a Bluetooth-enabled Xbox One wireless controller.

Source: Xbox