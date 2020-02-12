Hello Windows Insider, Microsoft released the Windows 10 Insider Preview today Build 19564.1000 to Windows Insider in the Fast Ring.

This build is a Post-20H1 build and comes from the active development branch of Windows 10 at Microsoft. While functions in the active development department may be intended for a future version of Windows 10, they are no longer aligned with a specific version of Windows 10.

Graphics settings improvements

Microsoft updated the graphics settings page (Settings> System> Display> Graphics Settings) to have more control over which GPU your apps are running on. With this update, the app list and GPU settings are pre-populated to the best of our ability to improve the default preference management setting. If your desired app is not already filled out, you can add it to the app selection using the drop-down list.

You will notice that Microsoft has also added a search box and a filter for the list of apps.

Preview of the new calendar app on Windows 10

Microsoft has been working on an improved version of the Calendar app for Windows 10 and the preview is now available for Windows Insider! Here is a little insight into the innovations in the preview:

New topics: choose from over 30 different topics! Improved monthly view: The monthly view now contains an agenda area, in which you can see the events of your day at a glance. Simplified event creation: Microsoft has made it even easier to add an event to your calendar. Revised account navigation: Microsoft has reduced the account navigation area and left more space for your day’s events. All of your sync calendar accounts are now shown as clickable icons on the left.

You can try the preview by selecting the switch in the calendar app to try out the new experience. Don’t worry, you can switch back anytime! Microsoft is excited to hear what you think of the new experience.

Find out more about the calendar preview here!

Microsoft has fixed an issue that could result in East Asian IMEs (Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, and Japanese IME) being missing in the language / keyboard switcher after upgrading from 20H1 build 19041 or lower builds (e.g., due to Windows Key + Spacebar open) on Windows 10 Insider Preview Build (19536 or higher). Note that this update prevents this. However, if you have been affected by a previous build, you will need to remove and add any keyboards that are missing from the keyboard switcher by going to Settings> Time & language> Language> Preferred languages to put yourself back in a good

to put yourself back in a good Microsoft has updated the Japanese IME so that when using the new Microsoft Edge in inPrivate mode, private mode is also activated in the IME.

Microsoft has fixed an issue from the previous flight in which the input no longer works in many places if you have called up the history of the clipboard (WIN + V) and deleted it without pasting until you have restarted your PC.

Microsoft fixed a rare crash when opening Windows Ink Workspace.

Microsoft has fixed an issue that could cause the Wheel user interface (which appears when using a Surface Dial) to crash if no custom commands are configured.

Microsoft has fixed an issue that could cause the login screen password field to not render unexpectedly.

WSL problem 4860: Microsoft has fixed an issue where some insiders experience this error message when using WSL2: An attempt to connect to Windows has failed.

Microsoft has fixed an issue that prevents some insiders from updating to newer builds with error 0xc1900101. Microsoft continues to review the logs to investigate other issues with this error code.

Microsoft has resolved an issue with the Windows Setup user interface (which appears when you use an ISO or when you are prompted to troubleshoot issues that affect Windows Update, such as low disk space) where the apostrophe appears “You are” has been replaced by junk characters.

Microsoft has fixed an issue that resulted in certain devices not being idle in recent builds.

Microsoft has reduced TLS usage in certain shell components. what does that mean to you? Basically, Microsoft made sure that things take up a little less memory, which also helps certain apps that are sensitive to TLS usage.

Microsoft fixed an issue that caused a small group of insiders to jump their system time unexpectedly.

Microsoft fixed a crash that caused some insiders to see a green screen with the CRITICAL_PROCESS_DIED error message.

Microsoft fixed an issue that could cause a deadlock (which would freeze everything) when using your PC.

Microsoft has fixed a crash that some insiders found in EoaExperiences.exe when using the text entry cursor display.

Microsoft has fixed an issue that caused the focus on the search box in the general file dialog to fail when starting via Remote Desktop Connection Settings and certain other apps.

Microsoft has fixed an issue where File Explorer in Properties did not calculate the correct folder size if the UNC path was longer than MAX_PATH.

Microsoft has fixed an issue where the banner at the top of the settings might indicate that an update is in progress, even though the Windows Update settings indicate that you are up to date.

For insiders with the “Settings” header, you may find that the OneDrive icon has been updated with today’s build.

Microsoft has resolved an issue that caused the settings to crash when “Clipboard” selected “Sync across devices”> “Getting Started”.

Microsoft fixed an issue with background transitions in build 19536+ that affected some third-party wallpaper apps.

BattlEye and Microsoft have identified incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of the BattlEye anti-cheat software. To protect insiders who may have these versions installed on their PC, Microsoft has protected the compatibility of these devices from the offer of affected builds of Windows Insider Preview. See this article for more information.

Microsoft is aware that Narrator and NVDA users who are looking for the latest version of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may face difficulties navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Previous Microsoft Edge users are not affected. NVAccess has released NVDA 2019.3 that fixes the known issue with Edge.

Microsoft is reviewing reports of the update process that may hang for a long time when trying to install a new build.

Microsoft is investigating reports that some insiders cannot update to newer builds with error 0x8007042b.

The “Documents” section under “Privacy” contains an incorrect icon (just a rectangle).

If you update with certain languages ​​such as Japanese, the text on the “Install Windows X%” page will not be displayed correctly (only fields will be displayed).

The cloud recovery option to reset this PC will not work on this build. Please use the local reinstall option when resetting this PC.

Windows 10 insiders in the Fast Ring can download the update by checking for updates in Settings.