During today’s Microsoft 365 Developer Day webcast, Microsoft today shared its vision for dual screens. In addition to the details on designing apps for two-screen devices, Microsoft has released a new Microsoft emulator and tools that help developers develop apps and test apps for Windows 10X. The new Microsoft emulator can of course behave and adapts to the different device positions. Microsoft plans to release several updates for Emulator in the coming months.

Microsoft announced the availability of the Preview SDK for Microsoft Surface Duo last month, which developers could use to learn more about creating dual-screen experiences for Android. Today Microsoft announced the updated preview SDK for Surface Duo, which includes all native Java samples as Kotlin samples via drag-and-drop, so you can capture the value of moving data between two apps on two-screen devices and users can support under MacOS, Linux (Ubuntu) and Windows with integration of Android Studio, Visual Studio and VS code.

