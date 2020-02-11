Advertisement

Microsoft will release its first Windows 10X emulator on February 11, which will allow developers to access tools for testing apps on future dual-screen devices.

For the unknown, Windows 10X is a variant of Windows 10 that was developed for use with foldable hardware with two screens, such as the Surface Neo tablet, Lenovo ThinkPad X1 and other devices from Dell, HP and Asus. Windows 10X has a slightly more modern look, UI improvements, and a big change in the Start menu that removes Live Tiles.

You can download the emulator from the Microsoft website for Windows Developer Tools. However, please note that the software is intended for developers. In other words, you need to be familiar with Visual Studio, pre-release versions of Windows, and more to get it going.

Part of the emulator version is testing the new container technology that Microsoft will implement in Windows 10X. The container technology should enable the execution of classic Win32 desktop applications in addition to Universal Windows Apps (UWP) and Progressive Web Apps (PWA). Microsoft has not yet released any details about container technology, but is holding a “developer day” to cover the technical details.

Container technology should improve app compatibility

Ultimately, this container technology will be critical to Windows 10X and app compatibility. This means that all Win32 apps – with a few exceptions – run in one container. This should ensure that older apps work correctly on two-screen devices. It should also reduce battery life and improve the way apps work with the displays.

It’s worth noting that Edge and Office use a shim to support legacy APIs and don’t run in containers.

Even though containerization for Windows 10X will be helpful, app compatibility issues are not fully resolved. Developers still have a few problems to solve. For example, the container works similar to a lean virtual machine and does not contain the full Windows operating system. Therefore, some apps that want to write to the shell, such as B. Dropbox, or want to install the drivers next to the installer, have compatibility problems.

However, Microsoft is striving to make most apps ready for use immediately.

With the release of the Windows 10X emulator, developers now have the tools to test and optimize their apps. Hopefully, this means that most apps will work immediately the first time you start Windows 10X devices.

Source: The Verge

