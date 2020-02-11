Advertisement

Today Microsoft released Windows 10 20H1 Build 19041.84 (KB4539080) for Windows Insiders in the Slow Ring.

The cumulative update contains quality improvements. Important changes are:

Security updates for Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer, Windows app platform and frameworks, Microsoft graphics component, Windows input and composition, Windows Media, Windows Shell, Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows basics, Windows administration, Windows virtualization, Windows Peripherals, Windows network security and containers, Windows Storage and Filesystems and Windows Server.

Microsoft has fixed an issue that, in certain cases, would cause a PC to fail to start after installing build 19041.21 (KB4535550) after Windows performed a scheduled task during a maintenance window.

For more information about the vulnerabilities addressed, see the Security Update Guide.

Microsoft is aware that Narrator and NVDA users who are looking for the latest version of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may face difficulties navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Previous Microsoft Edge users are not affected. NVAccess has released NVDA 2019.3 that fixes the known issue with Edge.

Windows 10 insiders in the slow ring can perform updates by checking for updates in Settings.

