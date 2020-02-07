Advertisement

Microsoft already announced the Surface Duo in October, but confirmed that the device will only be available on vacation in 2020. However, this does not seem to be the case since the first Surface Duo was spotted in public transport yesterday.

The Surface Duo, first reported by Windows Central, was spotted in Vancouver’s SkyTrain. The first thing to consider here is the addition of the front flash, which was not present in the prototype presented on the Surface. Microsoft has also installed a single front camera in addition to the flash, and it looks like the company has managed to save a few inches because the phone looks thinner than the prototype. Unfortunately, there is no image on the back of the device, so we cannot confirm whether the device has a rear-view camera or not.

Hey, I’m not sure if it’s interesting, but I just saw a guy in Vancouver’s SkyTrain playing with Surface Duo. Got photos and videos. pic.twitter.com/TsRQYdD1pz

– Israel Rodriguez (@yzraeu), February 7, 2020

It would be interesting to see the final camera setup that Microsoft chose as companies have focused heavily on smartphone cameras in recent years. That said, Surface Duo may not be able to outperform the iPhone and Pixel in terms of camera performance, but it certainly has a unique design.

The company may have already decided on the final design and number of cameras when it started testing the Surface Duo for launch. This could mean that we can hold the device in our hands before Microsoft’s 2020 vacation deadline.

